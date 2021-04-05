More than 70 graduate from Slamm Technologies Free HelpDesk Support Programme

Press Releases of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: Slamm Technologies

Leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) firm, Slamm Technologies has held the graduation ceremony for persons trained under the maiden edition of its free helpdesk support programme.



With 50 persons initially proposed to benefit from the programme – which was at zero cost to the participants – the programme was oversubscribed with more than 70 graduating.



The programme, which took off on March 22 and ended on April 1, 2021, forms part of a wide array of initiatives undertaken by Slamm Technologies and its Corporate Social Responsibility arm, Slamm Foundation, which is aimed at deepening the use of ICT tools for problem-solving and to ensure the skill-sets of professionals within the country are at par with those anywhere on the globe, at minimum cost to the participants.



Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer for Slamm Technologies, Samuel Boateng stated that the response to the programme was overwhelming and an indication of the desire of diverse individuals to equip themselves with the skillsets necessary for the future of work.



“We were quite overwhelmed by the response we had as some 120 persons responded to the call, some of whom could not make it to the end for a number of reasons, most of which were beyond their control, we believe it is indicative of appreciation for the work we are doing,” he said.



He further disclosed that the programme was holistic, covering the essentials of hardware and software operations, the internet, elements of leadership and finance, as well as appropriate pricing of services. “The participants are very well equipped to examine computers and peripherals; fix hardware and software and everything in between,” he added.



Mr. Boateng also stated that all is set for the launch of the Slamm Technologies digital app – Nimde3, which will provide further IT training to the general public.



On her part, the Director of Operations at Slamm Technologies, Francisca Boateng expressed profound gratitude to the management of the Accra Digital Centre (ADC) for providing extra space to accommodate the additional participants, at no charge. “We are also very proud to see a diverse mix of people, young and older, male and female,” she stated.



For the Founder and Director of the Skills Training and Resource Centre for Women Empowerment also known as STAR Women, Jacqui Oyimer, whose outfit benefited from the programme, she was encouraged by the depth offered during the course of the training.



“One of our flagship programmes focuses on providing young women, particularly those in the pre-tertiary bracket with the requisite core skills in leadership, entrepreneurship and digital skills. It is with the digital skills, which is sorely needed today, that Slamm Technologies came in. We did not have the needed logistics and infrastructure to support it in-house and Slamm came in to the rescue,” she explained.



Best Graduating Student, Rita Abednego was full of gratitude for the lessons learnt and added that the brief programme has not only equipped her with the necessary ICT skills but has given her a new lease on life, following doubts over her career path. She was one of four graduating students who were included in a paid internship programme with Slamm Technologies.









