Soccer News of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Money Bags: We have generated GH¢,12m in five months - Kotoko CEO

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah has disclosed that his management have been able to generate over GH¢,12 million in sponsorship since they took over office five months ago.



The Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management have signed some huge partnership and sponsorship deals for the club such as Errea, Cleek,VEO technology and Insta and Hisense.



According to Nana Yaw Amponsah the team has accrued GH¢ 1.2 million from the GH¢,12 million monies generated which has been paid into the account.



“Since we came into office we have generated about 12 million GH¢,and so far about 1.2 million GH¢ of that amount has already been paid into our account” Nana Yaw Amponsah made the revelation on Oyerepa FM.



The Porcupine Warriors have seen their marketing and brand take a new shape under the 2019 Ghana FA presidential candidate.



Asante Kotoko are set to unveil its partnership with an English Premier League side according to reports in the local media.













