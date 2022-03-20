Moldova-based midfielder Edmund Addo named in Ghana squad for Nigeria clash

Sports News of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Moldova-based midfielder Edmund Addo has been named among the Black Stars that will face Nigeria in the World Cup play-off.



Ghana will play the Super Eagles in a two-legged encounter on Friday with the winner securing one of the five slots on the African continent.



The first leg of the titanic qualifying tie will be played on March 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium. Four days later, the two giants will meet again in Abuja with the aggregate winner qualifying for the tournament later this year



Despite not releasing the squad days to the encounter, Footballghana.com understands that the FC Sheriff Tiraspol midfielder has been included in coach Otto Addo’s squad.



The 21-year-old has been impressive for the Moldovan giants, featuring 29 times in all competitions for the Yellow and Blacks this campaign.



He was part of the Black Stars squad that performed abysmally at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Ghana were eliminated from the group stage after failing to win any of the three games they played.



Addo has capped four times for the Black Stars and will be looking forward to help Ghana qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.