Press Releases of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: Mohinani Group

Mohinani Group donates to 3 hospitals in Accra

Ussher Polyclinic

In addition to previous donations made since the outbreak of COVID-19, The Mohinani Group of companies have donated PPE’s to three healthcare facilities in Accra; namely Princess Marie Louise Children's Hospital, Ussher Clinic and Kaneshie Polyclinic.



The Mohinani Group, which spans multiple sectors in Ghana including manufacturing, Consumer Durables, Motor Vehicles, Electronics retail, Real estate, Quick Service Restaurants and Hospitality donated 9,000 pieces of 3-layer face mask, 3,000 pieces hand Gloves, 1000 pieces Goggles and Protective suits as well as 750 KN95 nose masks.



Dr. Maame Yaa Nyarko- Medical Superintendent at Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in her acceptance speech added that the items donated by Mohinani Group came at the right time; as currently they are faced with shortage of PPE’s.



Dr. Jude Adomako- Acting Director of Ussher Clinic encouraged other institutions to follow suit just as the Mohinani Group did. The Group, since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, have worked hard to give back to society in these tough times.



Okaikwei South Sub-metro Director- Dr. Stella Gyamfi, receiving the items on behalf of Kaneshie Clinic, thanked the Mohinani team for the kind gesture; emphasizing the importance of PPE’s and assured the company that the items donated will go a long way to help reduce the spread of COVID 19.



OTHER DONATIONS



Donation of 150k to Ghana’s Covid 19 Private Sector Fund



The Group donated ¢150,000 to the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund in support of the construction of Ghana’s first infectious disease treatment centre.



The cheque was presented to the trust at a ceremony at the site of the infectious disease facility. The donation was in fulfillment of the group’s corporate social responsibility to the country at a time when the nation is faced with the pandemic.



Felix Kyei-Mensah, the Administrator of the Ghana Covid-19 Private sector Fund received the donation on behalf of the Trustees and thanked the Group for the kind gesture and urged other well-meaning organisations to contribute to ensure the speedy and timely completion of the project.



Donation to AGI and the Government of Ghana



The Group’s packaging subsidiary; Polytank Ghana Limited- the leading producer of water tanks and sanitation storage products, donated 10pieces of 10,000 litre polytank (water tanks) to the COVID 19 Fund, at the premises of the Ministry of Sanitation & Water Resources on April 24th in Accra.



The tanks which were presented by the Mohinani team were in a bid to fight against COVID 19 as well as emphasize Mohinani’s key objectives of giving back to society and Polytank’s outstanding public education on hygiene.



The products which were received by the Deputy Minister of Water & Sanitation, Hon Patrick Yaw Boamah and Hon. Michael Yaw Gyato on behalf of the ministry, assured every one of the effective use of the items; adding that, it will support the effort by the government of Ghana to contain the virus. Polytank further provided sanitation stations and cash donation to the government of Ghana through the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).





Food Distribution during Accra & Kumasi Lockdown



The Group’s hospitality and QSR (Quick Service Restaurants) business-Masco Foods, franchise holders of KFC distributed over 5,000 KFC meals to homeless and the needy in 20 communities in Accra and Kumasi on 11th and 13th April.



This goodwill by the Mohinani team in providing food for the needy during the lockdown period was a step in the right direction in solving the effect of the current epidemic that has affected Ghana and the world.



Donation to the Aged in the Tourism Sector



Furthermore, KFC in collaboration with Vida e Caffe donated food items to the aged in the music and film industry through the Ministry of Tourism. The donation, which took place at the premises of Accra Tourist Information Centre (ATIC), was to cushion the elderly people who may have been affected by the COVID 19 pandemic.





Some of the food items donated included cartons of milk, tomato paste, oil, canned fish, sugar, among others items; valued at GHc 15,000. The items which were received by the Honourable minister for Tourism, Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi was to express care and concern towards the elderly in the society. The Hon. Minister expressed her gratitude, thanking management of KFC and Vida e Caffe for the benevolence.



The Group looks forward to impacting more lives in the future and extending a helping hand to many across the globe.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.