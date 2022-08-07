Mohammed Salisu was 'not good enough' - Southampton coach after Tottenham defeat

Sports News of Sunday, 7 August 2022

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has discussed Mohammed Salisu's own goal in the 4-1 Premier League defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.



The Saints took a deserved lead courtesy of James Ward-Prowse but Spurs responded with strikes from Ryan Sessegnon and Eric Dier to race into a 2-1 half-time lead.



In the second period, Ghana international Salisu scored into his own net despite being in a position to clear the danger with his right foot before Dejan Kulusevski wrapped up the three points at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



"This is individual quality," Hasenhuttl told reporters afterwards as quoted by HampshireLive. "Like with the first goal where Kyle [Walker-Peters] is not there to stop the cross. In situations like this normally we cannot concede a goal here.



"It's easy [for Salisu] to clear with the right foot here. This is simply not good enough at this level."



Hasenhuttl has further blamed the team's crumble in the game on the own goal by Salisu admitting it killed the game.



“Not the reaction we wanted from the new team. It’s not about changing the shape, it’s about not conceding the third goal. The own goal in the second half was what killed the game," Hasenhuttl told Southampton website.



“It’s always tough to defend against such teams, last year we conceded two goals and scored three so we have to have a balance of how deep we are sitting. In the end, we have a lack of quality in every part of our game. In every team, they show you what you are missing.



“The first goals we conceded it was a good comeback from the opponent, it left them very strong and then in the second half we tried to change it a little bit to get a little bit more pressure up front but it wasn’t enough for us.”



Nigeria international Joe Aribo was among the new faces who made their debut for the Saints and Hasenhuttl admits there are a few things for the new players to learn.



“I think a few good things I’ve seen from the guys and a few things they have to learn," added Hasenhuttl. "Overall, it was important for them to take the first step and see immediately what the Premier League is about."



Southampton will next host Leeds United at Saint Mary's Stadium on Saturday.







