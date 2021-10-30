Mohammed Salisu was a significant assest in Chelsea defeat - Report

Sports News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Southampton was eliminated from the Carabao Cup in midweek after losing on penalties to Chelsea following a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge courtesy to goals from Kai Havertz and Che Adams.



Despite the unfortunate overall loss, Southampton had one player on the field who was a significant plus for Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and that player is Mohammed Salisu.



The defender, who played the full 90 minutes against Thomas Tuchel's side, made three interceptions, blocked two shots, cleared two clearances, made one tackle, won six duels, completed 20 passes, and even had a shot on target, earning himself an overall match rating of 7.2/10, making him the Saints' joint-highest rated outfielder on the day alongside Adams.



Salisu has featured in all but one of Southampton's games this season in all competitions, as well as 90 minutes in all but one of their nine Premier League fixtures, demonstrating just how essential he is to the squad.



Southampton bought Salisu from Real Valladolid in August 2020 for a reported cost of £10.8 million.



Since then, the 22-year-old has made 26 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring one goal.



Given that the defender is now classified as Southampton's highest-rated Premier League player, with an overall season rating of 7/10 based on his league performances so far this season according to whoscored.