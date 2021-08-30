Mohammed Salisu voted Player of the Match in Southampton's draw at Newcastle

Sports News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu was voted Man of the Match by Southampton fans after Saturday's 2-2 draw at Newcastle in the English Premier League.



Salisu beat Mohamed Elyounoussi, captain James Ward-Prowse and Oriol Romeu in a poll held by the club.



The centre back put up a firm display for the Saints who had to twice come from behind to pick one point at St James' Park.



Salisu, 22, won the duels (ten) in the match and had FotMob rating 7.7 with 62 accurate passes.



He also had 85% pass success.



Salisu has played every minute of Southampton's three matches in the English Premier League.



