Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton

Sports News of Monday, 25 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Southampton hold Brighton to a two-all draw at Amex
Mohammed Salisu scores own goal in Southampton draw with Brighton
Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl rattled by Mohammed Salisu's poor form
Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu, has his name on the trending list of Ghana twitter after scoring an own goal in Southampton's stalemate with Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
The Saint defender turned the ball in his own net on the stroke of half-time with a failed clearance to hand the home side a 2-goal cushion.
But a brace from Southampton skipper, James Ward Prowse secured a vital away point for the visitors to ensure that Salisu's mistake did not land the team in a defeat.
The performance yesterday encapsulates how poor the young center-back has been in recent games.
After reportedly declining Black Stars call-up on three occasions, a bad day in the office is not an escape route for the 22-year-old on Ghana twitter.
Many have ridiculed the player as others believe Black Stars' centre-pair of Alexander Djiku, and Daniel Amartey are both better than the former Real Valladolid man.
Generally, Mohammed Salisu has had a fantastic season, making his form at the tail end a surprise which his manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl has attributed to complacency.
Here are some reactions on Twitter
Just saw Brighton’s two goals and let’s just say Mohammed Salisu is having an afternoon to forget…— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) April 24, 2022
Mohammed Salisu will come out better. Not good few weeks.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) April 24, 2022
Own goal vs Brighton
Mohammed Salisu ein too known all he no de want come black stars he score own goal ????????— ???????????????????????????? (@joekabutey) April 24, 2022
We no de like am again ????????
Salisu serve ein body fresh— .ひ (@thearmah_) April 24, 2022
Salisu scored an own goal ????????????????????????????????????, the way I hate that guy lol.— Nwanneka OmecheMcfc (@nwanneka_omeche) April 24, 2022
He won't try that rubbish against Man City, it's straight into Man City's net ????.
Salisu score own goal?????...this bi the player GFA dey chase am like coc no?????????— NUAMAHONLINE (@MrNuamah) April 24, 2022
Mohammed Salisu scoring an own goal to give brighton an upper hand in the game! wei y3 de bor World Cup?????— KELLY. (@Kelvinarthur__) April 24, 2022
Salisu still Ghana’s second best centre-back… life’s hard when your teammates can’t track runners.— Scott Geelan (@Scott_Geelan) April 24, 2022
Since Salisu got tied to come play for Ghana, man hasn’t been himself again, eii— Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) April 24, 2022
Salisu to score was 33 odds pic.twitter.com/k0826BsXkN— ¹⁹MM????⚽️ (@orleansarkcess) April 24, 2022
Salisu is now in the hands of nogokopo???????? pic.twitter.com/QMnaQXYHK9— Mrr.Mann (@kkspidermann) April 24, 2022
He’s one of the best players Ghanaians can boast of in the English Premier League. RESPECT Salisu.???????? pic.twitter.com/rc7HWCqj9x— Nancy Brew (@nancybrewgh) April 24, 2022
Salisu: Who never f*ckd up hands in the air ????????♂️ pic.twitter.com/W0fAIn0VYx— Broda Derek (@brodaderek) April 24, 2022
Salisu has never been the same after the 6-0 lost to Chelsea— 4.24 (@thisisceekay) April 24, 2022
So is this the Salisu Ghanaians were begging him to play for us ?— ????♥️♥️♥️ (@NattyLeeCl) April 24, 2022
Just because Salisu didn’t want to play for Ghana mean we should seek his downfall pic.twitter.com/vNsxDHrirb— king_Jorge ⚡???????? (@Abei_kuu) April 24, 2022
Amartey and Djiku is Clear of this Salisu fraud pic.twitter.com/YuoJ92QONX— Rex???????? (@RexfordKingsley) April 24, 2022
The same Salisu Ghanaians are begging to come has scored an own goal.Told y’all he’s an EPL John Boye, nothing special ????????— NUNGUA BURNA ( FACTOS RONALDO ) (@viewsdey) April 24, 2022
Mohammed Salisu score own goal??— Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) April 24, 2022
Amartey and Djiku rn pic.twitter.com/jEDt4jIauc