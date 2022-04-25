Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton

Sports News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Southampton hold Brighton to a two-all draw at Amex



Mohammed Salisu scores own goal in Southampton draw with Brighton



Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl rattled by Mohammed Salisu's poor form



Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu, has his name on the trending list of Ghana twitter after scoring an own goal in Southampton's stalemate with Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, April 24, 2022.



The Saint defender turned the ball in his own net on the stroke of half-time with a failed clearance to hand the home side a 2-goal cushion.



But a brace from Southampton skipper, James Ward Prowse secured a vital away point for the visitors to ensure that Salisu's mistake did not land the team in a defeat.



The performance yesterday encapsulates how poor the young center-back has been in recent games.



After reportedly declining Black Stars call-up on three occasions, a bad day in the office is not an escape route for the 22-year-old on Ghana twitter.



Many have ridiculed the player as others believe Black Stars' centre-pair of Alexander Djiku, and Daniel Amartey are both better than the former Real Valladolid man.



Generally, Mohammed Salisu has had a fantastic season, making his form at the tail end a surprise which his manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl has attributed to complacency.



Here are some reactions on Twitter







