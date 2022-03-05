Mohammed Salisu suffers hamstring injury

Sports News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Mohammed Salisu has suffered a minor hamstring injury, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.



The centre-back was absent from the Saints squad on Wednesday when the team defeated West Ham United 3-1 in the English FA Cup.



Speaking in an interview after the game, Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhuttl explained that Mohammed Salisu was absent as well as some other players missed the game because they are nursing various injuries.



“(Shane) Longy I think was a harsh impact in the first-half, that’s why we left him in the dressing room at half-time.



“Kyle (Walker-Peters) had a little bit of problems with his hamstring, this was also the reason why we subbed him. From yesterday’s game that’s it so far.”



“We had also problems with (Mohammed) Salisu, and Moi (Elyounoussi). Moi with his heel, Sali also with his hamstring I think,” the Southampton manager shared.



He added, “This is the reason why they were not available yesterday, so a few issues but we will have a look how they are for the weekend.”



Ahead of the weekend where Southampton is scheduled to take on Aston Villa, Mohammed Salisu is not expected to play.



