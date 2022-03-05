Mohammed Salisu set for contract extension talks with Southampton

Sports News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Mohammed Salisu has been cleared to start contract extension talks with Southampton after a resolution between the player's agency and the club.



The Ghanaian centre-back had a complicated situation with his agency, where he had a joint representation, making it difficult to open contract talks.



However, according to The Athletic, the situation has been resolved and the club is set to offer the sought after defender a new deal.



“The defender’s situation is complicated by the fact the agency he was signed to has entered into a partnership with another,” The Athletic reported.



“While this had been going on behind the scenes, it would not have been realistic for Southampton to enter contract talks with the 22-year-old. The Athletic is led to believe negotiations are yet to take place over an extension.



“However, now the agency situation has been resolved, Southampton will look to sit down with the defender to discuss a new contract when the time is right.



“In terms of whether Salisu would be interested in extending his deal, that is going to become clear in the negotiations.”