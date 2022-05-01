Mohammed Salisu reveals he is focused on working hard and not thinking about his contract

Sports News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Defender Mohammed Salisu has poured cold water on reports of a potential departure from Southampton this summer.



The Ghanaian's form this season has been so good that it's easy to forget he's only 23 years old and plays a position where experience is a valuable asset.



Fans are hoping that the former Real Valladolid man's personal future will be more secure. Saints have indicated that difficulties with agents have been settled, and the club is now free to discuss fresh terms with the player, who is under contract until 2024.



Salisu has played more Premier League matches this season than any of his center-back teammates, with 30. Bednarek is the closest, with 29.



“I’m focusing on here. I’m trying to work hard, I need to focus on here now and the future is the future. It’s going to come but now I’m really focused on here,” Salisu declared.



