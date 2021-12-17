Mohammed Salisu rejects Black Stars call up - Reports

Sports News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana and Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has reportedly turned down approach by the Ghana Football Association to have him named in the AFCON 2021 tournament provisional squad.



Mohammed Salisu has according reports made himself unavailable for Ghana's AFCON tournament despite not suffering from any injury.



It is not the first time the former Real Valladolid defender is turning down a call up from Ghana as he did same under the reign of erstwhile coach C.K Akonnor when he reportedly told him he is not ready to play for Ghana.



The 21-year-old is yet to feature for the national team despite his exploits in the English Premier League with Southampton this season where he has been an ever present in the struggling side.



Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac is expected to name his provisional squad list for the African Cup of nations tournament which starts in Cameroon next month.



Ghana will hold a training camp in Dubai next week before Milovan Rajevac submits his 23 man squad on 30th December,2021.



The team will arrive in Cameroon on 7th January,2022 two clear days to Ghana's opening game against Morocco.