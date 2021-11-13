Mohammed Salisu recommends younger brother to European clubs

Sports News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu hopes to reunite with his younger brother and has recommended him to European clubs hoping to sign a player of his same quality.



Salisu’s brother plays in central defense and also a left-foot player just like him. He currently plays in the same academy which helped Salisu to travel to Spain.



Salisu is confident his brother’s exceptional qualities will see him move to Europe very soon.



Speaking to the club website, he said: “I know that I'm going to leave my family but this was my dream.



“My parents were happy, they were very happy you know, at that time my mum was the one who supported me a lot so she was happy that I got the chance travelling to Spain.



“Sometimes when I remember, I just laugh, I sometimes hear from my old friends, they text me, my school friends, they remind me of all of those things.



“It's been a while that I didn't see my family, like two years, so I was happy to see them and I'm very happy here. Now she cannot throw my boots (away), she even supports my junior brother to play football.



“Now he is in Ghana, playing in the same academy, he is a left footer, central defender like me. Maybe he will also come to Europe. They are happy, especially my mum, she is very happy."