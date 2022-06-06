Mohammed Salisu ready to play for Black Stars - Kurt Okraku confirms

Sports News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku has confirmed that English Premier League star Mohammed Salisu is ready to play for the Black Stars.



The English Premier League side Southampton FC defender is ready to join the Black Stars following a successful meeting between the two parties according to a post by Ghana FA president.



In a post on Facebook by the Ghana Football Association president sited by Dailymailgh.com indicates the player has finally agreed to play for Ghana’s Black Stars.



“Great seeing you with that big smile…Proud son of the land who is proud to give back what football has given him…Ready to serve and looking forward to our common future with all the positive energy in you. God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong,” Okraku wrote on Facebook.



The 23-year-old had previously turned down multiple offers from the GFA to represent his birth country, claiming he was not ready.



Former Black Stars coaches attempted to get Salisu to play for Ghana at the international level, but none were successful.