Mohammed Salisu reacts after scoring first Southampton goal

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu is delighted to have scored his first-ever goal for Southampton against Sheffield United.



The towering defender scored for Southampton as they progressed to the next round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday.



The towering defender swept home a cross from Nathan Tella to give the Saints the lead in the 53rd minute as they came from behind.



French midfielder Ibrahima Diallo scored in the 23rd minute to cancel out Enda Stevens early goal for the home side.



Sheffield levelled matters through Ollie McBurnie in the 66th minute.



In a post on his social media pages, Salisu thanked the fans for the support



“Proud and go out to score my first goal for Southampton, thanks for your amazing support. On to the next round.”



Salisu has been outstanding for the Saints since the beginning of the season including intriguing displays against Manchester United and Manchester City in the Premier League.



The 21-year-old has featured in all five matches in the Premiership and produced stellar performances.