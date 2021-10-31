Mohammed Salisu puts up classy display as Southampton pip Watford

Sports News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian center-back, Mohammed Salisu continued his fine form for Southampton as they recorded a 1-0 win against Watford.



The young and composed defender put up another magnificent display to help the Saints return to winning ways.



Che Adams scored the only goal of the game.



Adams gave the visitors the lead in the 20th minute, picking up a pass from Adam Armstrong and taking the pace off the ball before turning and firing an exquisite shot across Ben Foster and into the top-right corner.



Salisu, who played the full minutes of the game had the most touches (90), most clearances (6), most tackles (4) and most interceptions (3)



Southampton held on for a win that lifts them to 14th in the table on 11 points.



Salisu has made a total of 12 appearances for Southampton in the ongoing season.