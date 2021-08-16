Mohammed Salisu plays for Southampton in defeat to Everton

Sports News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu played the entire 90 minutes as his Southampton side were beaten by Everton despite taking the lead at the Goodison Park.



As Goodison welcomed back a full house for the first time since March 2020, the former Liverpool boss received a warm reception before kick-off which led to a positive start.



But the fervent atmosphere soon turned when Michael Keane gifted an opener for Saints debutant Adam Armstrong, who joined from Blackburn earlier this week, as he latched on to Che Adams' ball to curl into the top corner.



Everton struggled for the rest of the first half, but Benitez's decision to put Richarlison up front paid off immediately after the break as he poked home from debutant Andros Townsend's header.



Benitez's side, who were without the isolating James Rodriguez, then sent their fans delirious with two goals in the space of five minutes.



First, Abdoulaye Doucoure turned in the penalty box before smashing into the top corner.



And Benitez's tactical switch proved a masterstroke as Richarlison, fresh from an Olympic gold medal with Brazil at Tokyo 2020, crossed for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score with a diving header at the near post.



There was also a fine debut for Demarai Gray, who never stopped running and provided plenty of ammunition for the Everton strikers.



The former Real Valladolid defender has continuously turned down a call up from the handlers of the Black Stars as at the last press conference, head coach C.K Akonnor revealed he does not know if the Southampton defender is now ready for Ghana.



