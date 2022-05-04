Mohammed Salisu names Brazil’s Ronaldo as his idol

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mohammed Salisu not ready to play for Ghana



Mohammed Salisu benched after poor show against Chelsea



GFA urged to pursue other players



Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu has named Brazil World Cup winner Ronaldo as his mentor in football.



The Southampton defender revealed in an interview with Sky Sports that the two-time World Cup winner was his source of inspiration during his youthful years as a player.



According to him, he heard a lot of things about the former Barcelona player and often watched his videos.



Mohammed Salisu who played for Real Valladolid in the Spanish La Liga expressed his delight in playing for a club owned by the former Brazilian player.



When asked about his mentor, Salisu said, “the Brazilian Ronaldo [was my mentor], growing up I heard a lot about him and I watched his videos and then I ended up playing his team and that was amazing.”



Ronaldo became the majority shareholder of Real Valladolid, after purchasing a 51% controlling stake in the Spanish club.



Soon after Ronaldo acquired major shares in Real Valladolid, the club brought in Salisu. The defender spent 3 years at the club before he moved to England.



Since he arrived in the Premier League, the Ghana national team have tried to convince Salisu to play for the Black Stars.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







