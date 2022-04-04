'Mohammed Salisu is very ready to play for Black Stars' - Otto Addo insists

Sports News of Monday, 4 April 2022
Black Stars interim boss Otto Addo has revealed that English Premier League side Southampton FC defender Mohammed Salisu will one day play for Ghana, saying the defender “is ready and very much wants to play for Ghana”.
According to Black Stars manager Otto Addo, the Southampton defender has explained to him the reasons why he recently turned down national team call-ups and why he cannot play for Ghana now.
The Borussia Dortmund development coach refused to shed light on Salisu’s situation but noted that he had “very good talks” with the centre-back two months ago.
“I got to know Mohammed [Salisu]. I went to Southampton I think two months ago, we had very good talks and for you to understand it will take longer,” the Black Stars coach told GHOne TV.
“I don’t even want to talk about him, maybe it’s his decision if he wants to talk. For an outsider, it’s easy to say he doesn’t want to come. But there are a lot of reasons and I understand him for his reasons.
Otto Addo speaks about his engagement with Salisu #BlackStars #EIBSports pic.twitter.com/MgBZb7xJFX— #TheNextTVStar (@GHOneTV) April 1, 2022