Mohammed Salisu is ready to play for Black Stars - Kurt Okraku confirms after latest meeting

Sports News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku has confirmed that defender Mohammed Salisu will play for the Black Stars.



Kurt Okraku revealed that the Southampton central defender is now ready to join the Black Stars following their second meeting on Saturday, June 4, 2022.



The GFA boss had a fruitful discussion with Salisu and his father at home. The main topic was Salisu's delay in representing Ghana, with the former Valladolid man assuring Okraku that he will soon join the team.



"Great seeing you with that big smile...Proud son of the land who is proud to give back what football has given him...Ready to serve and looking forward to our common future with all the positive energy in you. God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong," Okraku wrote on Facebook.



This meeting follows the one in early May, where Salisu expressed his willingness to play for the Black Stars but refused to commit to a specific date when he will be available for selection.



The 23-year-old is without a doubt one of Ghana's best players in Europe, putting in top-tier performances in the Premier League. He finished the 2021-22 season with the most interceptions.



