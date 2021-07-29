Mohammed Salisu impresses as Southampton run riot over Cardiff in pre-season friendly

Sports News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu produced another solid display as Southampton beat Cardiff City 4-0 in a pre-season friendly in Wales.



The Saints were rampant against the Welsh club as Che Adams netted a double with Moussa Djenepo and Theo Walcott scoring the other goals.



Salisu played 62 minutes and was replaced by Jan Bednarek. The former Real Mallorca center back played 70 minutes of the 1-1 draw against Fulham.



Having joined the St Mary's outfit in the summer of 2020, Salisu battled injuries that hampered his start to life in England.



However, the 22-year-old started to earn playtime as the 2020/21 season came to a close.



Mohammed Salisu is expected to play a regular role in Ralph Hassenhutl's team for the upcoming season.