Mohammed Salisu has warned me against telling him to play for Ghana - Alhaji Grusah reveals

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I'm not ready to play for Ghana - Mohammed Salisu



Mohammed Salisu reject Black Stars call up



Black Stars management committee tasks Alhaji Grusah to convince Mohammed Salisu



King Faisal bankroller, Alhaji Grusah has revealed that Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu has no intentions of playing for the Black Stars of Ghana.



According to Grusah, an unnamed Black Stars management committee member reached out to him to convince the player to represent Ghana but Salisu warned the football administrator not to involve himself in the issue.



Grusah talked about his attempt to convince Salisu, where the 21-year-old threw a question back at the King Faisal owner, whether or not he will allow his son to play for Ghana.



"The Black Stars Chairman tasked me to speak to Salisu cos he's from Kumasi. I called his dad & he linked me to him. Salisu flatly told me to stay away from his matter. He questioned me that if he was my son, would I advise him to play for Ghana?" he told Akinka FM.



I'm not the only person who has spoken to him. I know CK Akunnor went to him, he said he won't play. Even the GFA President said he found where his mother stays and went to her. I don't know what happened but the Salisu is not ready to play" he added.



The defender has turned down the opportunity to play for Ghana on a couple of occasions. He was handed a call up to play for the Black Stars at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations but the center back yet again refused.



Salisu in a previous interview with Kenyan newspaper MozzartSport said although he will be proud to play for Ghana, he is not ready.





“I’ll be so proud to play to my country, to play with Ghana, the national team". But I think this is not the right moment to play in the national team. I think I need to focus on the club side because I am young, I think I need to focus on the club first and then after, when everything is fine, I can go and play for Ghana.”