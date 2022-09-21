Mohammed Salisu finally spotted at Black Stars camp

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu, has been spotted with his teammates at the Black Stars camp in Paris.



Fans were eager to see images of the defender after the Ghana Football Association reported that Mohammed Salisu has joined his mates in camp on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.



The player was exempted from training with the team after he arrived in France to give him enough time to rest and recover from his trip.



Mohammed Salisu is one of the six players the Ghana Football Association confirmed in July as new players of the Black Stars.



The central defender is one of the players the GFA has been pursuing for months after Mohammed Salisu was reluctant to play for the Ghana national team.



With his arrival in camp, coach Otto Addo is spoilt for choices when it comes to the defence.



Mohammed Salisu could make his debut appearance for the Black Stars in their game against Brazil or Nicaragua on September 23rd or 27th respectively.





???????????????? ???????????????? ????



???? ???????????????????????? is in the house ????#BlackStars | #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/3azg1XjbQd