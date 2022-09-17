Mohammed Salisu features in Southampton's defeat to Aston Villa

Sports News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Mohammed Salisu featured in Southampton's game against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Friday evening.



The Black Stars defender played full throttle in his team's 1-0 defeat away.



Jacob Ramsey scored the only goal in the encounter for his team in the 41st minute.



Southampton threw everything at Villa but the host was solid at the back till the referee whistled for full time.



Mohammed Salisu has played in seven games in the Premier League for Southampton this season.



He has been called up by Black Stars coach Otto Addo for Ghana's two friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua.



Mohammed Salisu vs Aston Villa stats:



• 90 minutes played • 70 touches • 41 passes completed • 6 clearances • 4/5 aerial duels won • 2/3 ground duels won • 2 shots blocked • 2 tackles