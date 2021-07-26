Mohammed Salisu excels in Southampton’s friendly against Fulham

Sports News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international Mohammed Salisu was in top form over the weekend when he featured for Southampton in the team’s draw against Fulham in pre-season.



The defender in his debut season with the English Premier League club last season missed out on playing in the first round of the campaign.



However, in the second round, he had a decent spell in cup competition games and also played in a number of league matches.



Looking forward to being involved more next season, Mohammed Salisu has been working hard in the pre-season.



Over the weekend, he impressed his manager with his performance in the Southampton defense when the Saints drew 1-1 with Fulham in a pre-season friendly match.



On the matchday, Shane Long equalized for Southampton early in the game before it was later canceled by Neeskens Kabano from the penalty spot.



In upcoming friendly matches, Mohammed Salisu will hope to stay in top form as he bids to cement a place in his team’s starting lineup for next season.