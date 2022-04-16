Mohammed Salisu benched as Southampton beat Arsenal

Sports News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Southampton defeated Arsenal on Saturday despite manager Ralph Hasenhuttl leaving defender Mohammed Salisu on the bench.



The Ghanaian was benched in the 1-0 victory following his abysmal performance in Southampton's 6-0 defeat to Chelsea the previous weekend.



Jan Bednarek scored the game's only goal late in the first half after the Gunners had failed to adequately deal with a Saints corner.



Before the game, Hasenhuttl said that Salisu has lost form and speculated that the media attention surrounding the central defender may have contributed to his recent poor performances.



The 22-year-old has received plaudits after an impressive first full Premier League season with Saints, missing only two league games.



Salisu tops defensive charts such as interceptions, with countryman Asamoah Gyan describing him as a "top three" defender in the league.



However, since missing the 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa due to a minor injury, the promising youngster's game has been riddled with individual errors – with Saints failing to win a single match.



Asked why Salisu’s performances have dropped off, Hasenhuttl responded: “Maybe since you have talked about how good he is, I don’t know.



“The Man City game was where they all praised him for being fantastic and it was his last really good game he played.”



“It is always difficult for you as a manager to say what is going on in the background with him and all the things, all the rumours but I think this is a typical example of how quickly you can lose the focus and drop with your performances.”



He continued: “I think it’s on me - and you can be sure that I speak with him very often about that – to get his head clear, because the last performances have been far away from what he has shown this time. He is a good package normally, we all know.”



He is under contract with Saints until 2024 after joining from Real Valladolid in August 2020.



