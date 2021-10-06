Mohammed Salisu among the best tacklers in the English Premier League after 7 games

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu, continues with his impressive form for Southampton in the 2021-22 season.



The former Real Valladolid defender is enjoying a good start to the season under manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.



The 22-year-old has become a top performer for The Saints in the 2021-22 campaign making seven appearances this season.



Mohammed Salisu and Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo are the only two players to have made more tackles and interceptions in the English Premier League so far this season.



Nigeria International Wilfred Ndidi (38) comes third on the list.



The Ghanaian defender has shown his strong athletism since adapting to the English game.



Mohammed Salisu registered his first-ever goal for Southampton against Sheffield United in the EFL Cup.