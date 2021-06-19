Mohammed Polo reveals what Black Stars need to succeed at AFCON

Sports News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak star and 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner, Mohammed Polo has revealed what the Black Stars need at the moment to complete their team-building exercise for the upcoming AFCON tournament salted for January next year.



The Black Stars were unable to register a single goal in the two friendly matches they played last week against Morocco and Ivory Coast.



They lost 1-0 to the Atlas Lions before drawing 0-0 to the Elephants at the Cape Coast Stadium.



As the team prepare for both the 20222 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2021 AFCON tournament, Mohammed Polo has disclosed the team will need a standing and a competent striker to complete their team-building project for the aforementioned competitions.



"The only thing is, although I don't know where and how we can get one, we need a standing and competent striker," Polo, who won the 1978 Afcon tournament, told Kumasi FM.



"A striker that can disturb the defence of our opponents because looking at our current strikers, we don't have one.



"We just need a complete striker, who can put fear in the defence line of the opponent, which will make it easier for our other strikers or players to score.”



The Black Stars have struggled to find a successor for legendary hit-man and all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan who has not been called up for national duty since the last continental gathering in Egypt.