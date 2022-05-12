Mohammed Polo entreats GFA to convince Kotoko's Franck Etouga to switch nationality to Ghana

Sports News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko lead GPL Table



Franck Etouga leads race for GPL goal king



Frank Etouga breaks Eric Bekoe's record



Former Hearts of Oak manager, Mohammed Polo, has subscribed to calls that the Ghana Football Association should lure Asante Kotoko's Cameronian import Franck Etouga Mbella to play for Black Stars.



Many have entreated the FA to convince theEtouga to pledge his allegiance to Ghana, given his goal-scoring prowess.



Adding his voice to the calls, the former Black Stars forward said it will be a good step by the FA and he finds no wrong in luring the current Ghana Premier League top scorer to switch nationality.



“Of course, there’s nothing wrong with that. He is African, he is playing in the Ghanaian league, he is playing the highest level of football and he is doing well. In his country, nobody saw him and if he has come into our country and doing well in our league, it means we have given him the chance and so there’s nothing wrong with that,” he told Beach FM.



Mbella is currently chasing former Hearts of Oak striker, Ishmael Addo's record of 22 goals in a single season to win the goal king.



The Cameroonian import has now scored 19 goals, breaking former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe's record of 17 goals in a season.



Franck Etouga Mbella has three goals to match Ishmael Addo or break the record with 6 games left in the 2021/2022 GPL season.





Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







