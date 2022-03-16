Mohammed Polo casts doubt about Black Stars World Cup qualification chances

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Legendary Ghana midfielder Mohammed Polo has casted doubt about the Black Stars of Ghana World Cup qualification chances.



Ghana will play a two-legged encounter against Nigeria this month with the winner securing one of the five slots on the African continent.



The Black Stars will host Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before traveling to Abuja for the reverse fixture on March 29, 2022.



Speaking to Sylvester Ntim of Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Polo, a member of the squad that won the 178 Africa Cup of Nations disclosed Ghana chances of qualifying looks slim considering the squad depth of Nigeria.



“Ghana chances of qualifying for the World Cup is very slim but we praying the team can win in the first leg to raise the morale before the second leg. It is unfortunate, we don’t know what is happening in the national team”



“It is very worrying that the squad are not out until now, we have few days to play the game and we still don’t know the players to do the job. The only thing Otto Addo and other technical team must do is to psych the players because it is not easy for us to beat Nigeria.



Even against South Africa, the team struggled and it took Ayew’s penalty for us to beat them” he said.