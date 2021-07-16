Mohammed Polo applauds Togbe Afede XIV after GPL success

Sports News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak player, Mohammed Polo has applauded Togbe Afede XIV for the success the club has enjoyed in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Over the past decade, the Phobians under Togbe Afede XIV as its board chairman have struggled to win major trophies.



Despite the lack of success, the business mogul never gave up but continued to invest into Hearts of Oak.



Finally this season, the capital-based outfit has won the Ghana Premier League title.



Speaking on the league triumph of Hearts of Oak, Mohammed Polo says the club’s board member should be praised.



“The victory of Hearts needs to be celebrated because it is long overdue. After the feat of the late Cecil Jones Attuquayefio, Hearts have been struggling to win the league since 2009,” the retired footballer told the Daily Graphic in an interview.



Mohammed Polo continued, “It is the investment, encouragement and patience of Togbe Afede that have brought the team to this level, hence the need to accord him the needed praise and respect to motivate him to continue investing his time, energy and resources to develop the team to a higher height.”



Hearts of Oak after clinching the Ghana Premier League title could also win the MTN FA Cup title.



The team is in the quarter-finals where they are set to take on Elmina Sharks.