Mohammed Kudus writes his name in Champions League history books with Rangers performance

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has entered the UEFA Champions League history book after putting up an incredible performance against Scottish giants Rangers on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.



Mohammed Kudus scored and assisted Steven Berghuis as Ajax whipped Rangers 4-0 in their opening game of the UEFA Champions League season at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.



The 20-year-old has now become the 7th player in the last 15 years to score a goal, provide an assist and not misplace a single pass in a UEFA Champions League game.



"Mohammed Kudus is now the 7th in 15 years to score a goal, provide an assist & not misplace a single pass in a UEFA Champions League game."



"Kudus follows in the foot prints of Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry vs. Barcelona in 2020," the official handle of the UEFA Champions League posted on Twitter.



The goal against Rangers was Mohammed Kudus' first ever in the UEFA Champions League.





