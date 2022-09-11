Mohammed Kudus wins MoTM award after netting brace in Ajax’s victory in Eredivisie

Sports News of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana’s Black Stars star boy Kudus Mohammed was adjudged Man-Of-The-Match in his team’s comprehensive victory on Saturday evening.



The midfielder who was deployed as a striker for a third game running dazzled in the game and his display was rewarded at the end of the match.



The Ghanaian midfielder scored a brace in the Dutch Eredivisie for AFC Ajax Amsterdam on Saturday evening at the Johan Cruyff Arena.



The versatile Ghanaian player scored two goals in the Red and Whites outfit's comfortable win over Heerenveen Football Club.



He makes it four goals in three consecutive games in all competitions for the club after his outrage about lack of playing time.



Davy Klassen scored the opener after four minutes and Kenneth Taylor added the second eight minutes later with Dusan Tadic providing both assists.



Three minutes into the second half, Kudus scored a sumptuous goal to make it 3-0 at the 48th-minute mark.



He made it 4-0 to Ajax after 59 minutes with a close-range finish following a beautiful team play.



Brian Brobbey came from the bench to score the 5th goal as Ajax won 5-0 to make it six wins in six Eredivisie games this campaign.