Mohammed Kudus starts pre-season training with Ajax

Sports News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ajax players involved in international football over the summer including Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus have returned to the club's training ground to start pre-season.



The 21-year-old featured for Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic and participated in the 2022 Kirin Cup in Japan.



Kudus trained with his teammates for the first time as they gear up for the new season which kicks off in August.



With all players back in Amsterdam, the preparation for the 2022/2023 season continues. Ajax will play two more friendly matches before the team leaves for Austria.



Despite his injuries during the 2021/22 football season, Kudus proved his worth for his team anytime he was fit and had the chance to play.



In the end, he contributed to helping Ajax to finish the season as champions of the Dutch Eredivisie.



He made 25 appearances in all competitions for his club last season, scoring six goals and providing one assist in the process.