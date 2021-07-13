Mohammed Kudus scores for Ajax in fine style

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus scored a brilliant goal over the weekend when his Ajax side defeated SC Paderborn 4-1 in a friendly match.



The attacker since returning to Holland has been working hard in pre-season as he gears up for the upcoming football season.



Last Saturday, he was in action when Ajax engaged German Bundesliga 2 outfit SC Paderborn in a friendly match.



On the matchday, Mohammed Kudus was on the scoresheet as he scored the second goal for his team. The Black Stars sensational latched onto a good ball from Dusan Tadic before cleverly going round the approaching goalkeeper.



With the goal at his mercy, the former FC Nordsjaelland poster boy scored with a strike that went into the back of the net by brushing the legs of Collins.



Check out the fine goal from Mohammed Kudus in the post below:



