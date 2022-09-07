You are here: HomeSports2022 09 07Article 1619006

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mohammed Kudus scores first Champions League goal as Ajax beat Rangers 4-0

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Midfielder Mohammed Kudus scored his first UEFA Champions League goal as Ajax humiliated Scottish giants Rangers 4-0 at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

The Black Stars midfielder was making his first start of the season and has rewarded his coach and the Ajax fans with a mouth-watering performance to justify why he should be starting games.

Mohammed Kudus assisted Steven Berghuis's goal in the 32nd minute before getting his name on the scoresheet a minute later with a superb solo strike.

Edson Alvarez and winger Steven Bergwijn added the other two goals to complete the victory for Ajax as the Dutch champions trashed the Scottish side 4-0.

The victory takes Ajax to the top of Group A table before Liverpool's away game against SSC Napoli.

Mohammed Kudus was on the pitch until the 88th minute before he was replaced by Dutch-born Ghanaian international, Brian Brobbey who before this game had been starting games for Ajax.

Ajax has now won their last 6 games and have scored 20 goals while conceding only 3.



Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment