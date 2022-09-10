Mohammed Kudus scores brace in first league start of season

Sports News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus scored two goals in his first league start for Dutch giants Ajax.



Kudus, who wanted to leave during the summer transfer window after being benched in the first four games, was given his first league start on Saturday and made the most of it.



The 22-year-old scored twice to give Ajax a comfortable lead over Heerenveen.



It follows his spectacular performance in midweek, when he scored as Ajax defeated Rangers in the Champions League, and his late goal last weekend against Cambuur in the league.



Kudus has now scored four goals so far this season.



The Ghana international, impressive during pre-season with four goals, was left frustrated last month after being benched by Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder.



He agreed on personal terms with Everton, who wanted to sign him permanently, but Ajax blocked the move.