Mohammed Kudus reveals why he refused to train

Sports News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has explained that he refused to train due to a mental condition, not to force his departure from the club, as reported in the media.



Kudus reported to training but did not participate in the session on Wednesday.



Kudus had agreed personal terms with Everton, who had made a bid to sign the Ghanaian during the recent transfer window.



The 22-year-old, unhappy with his bench role, accepted Everton's proposal, but Ajax refused to sanction any transfer, not even a loan.



Kudus scored his first goal of the season as Ajax defeated Cambuur 4-0 on Saturday, and the Black Stars player told reporters he had put his failed transfer behind him.



“I look forward to what lies ahead. I'm here now, so my focus is on the club. I'm doing my best to help the team win," Kudus said.



According to Kudus, the fact that he decided not to train had to do with his mental condition.



“There was a lot going on. Mental health is also important. I discussed this with the trainer. That's how it went. In the days that followed, I prepared myself for today's game.'



Kudus has started all Ajax games from the bench despite being one of the best players during the pre-season.