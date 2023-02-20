Mohammed Kudus reveals why he didn't get a yellow card for removing his shirt in Atsu tribute

Sports News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: www.etvghana.com

Kudus sealed Ajax’s 4-0 home win over Sparta Rotterdam with a brilliant free-kick in the 84th minute of the game.



A brace from Dusan Tadic and a strike from Kenneth Taylor ensured Ajax all the needed points at the Johan Cruyff Arena



In an emotional tribute to deceased Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, the 22-year-old celebrated his 14th goal in all competitions for the Dutch Eredivisie giants this season.



Kudus revealed why the referee for the match, Pol van Boekel however didn’t give him a yellow card for removing his shirt,



“We have football rules but this is beyond football, this is about life and death. The referee told me it’s not allowed (shirt removal) but he understands because this is a bigger situation than football. Big respect from me to the referee.”



Atsu was a victim of the thousands of lives lost in Turkey after a tragic earthquake incident earlier this month.



Atsu was been found dead under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after the Turkey earthquake, his agent has confirmed on Saturday morning via twitter.



The former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger died at age 31 after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble by the Turkish rescue team after a fourteen days of tortuous search.



The remains of Christian Atsu is expected to arrive at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday evening for a befitting state burial.



Watch Kudus Beautiful Freekick below:



