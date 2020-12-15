Mohammed Kudus returns to training with Ajax

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020
Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has made his return to Ajax training after spending some time out due to injury.
The 20-year-old suffered an injury against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League group stages in October.
He was diagnosed with a maniacal injury and was expected to be out for a while.
Fortunately, he has rejoined the team in training and could make a return soon.
Kudus made the switch to Ajax in the summer of 2020 for a reported €9million fee.
He scored on his senior national team debut against South Africa in 2019.
WELCOME BACK, ????????! ????????— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) December 15, 2020
Did you guys miss him? pic.twitter.com/and5tOc7Va
