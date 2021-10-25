Mohammed Kudus reacts after Ajax's thumping win against PSV

Sports News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has expressed delight in Ajax's big win against title rivals PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday, October 24, 2021.



The 21-year-old cameoed as the Dutch champions thrashed PSV 5-0 at the Johan Cryuff Arena to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points.



"Plus 3pts We level up & keep standing twice as tall. Today is a story won, tomorrow is another battle. The marathon continues," Kudus wrote on Twitter after the game.



The Black Stars ace replaced Ryan Gravenberch in the 79th minute with Ajax 4-0 up before Dusan Tadic sealed the win with a 92nd-minute strike.



Winger Stephen Berghuis opened the scoring after 19 minutes in a tensed first half.



But Ajax were rampant in the second half, scoring three goals in the space of 20 minutes, with Sebastien Haller, Antony and Davy Klassen all on target.



Kudus has made four appearances since returning from injury, scoring one goal for Ajax this season.



