Mohammed Kudus opens up on adapting to weather, food in the Netherlands

Sports News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has opened up on adapting to life in the Netherlands since his move to Ajax Amsterdam.



The enterprising midfielder joined the Dutch giant last summer from FC Nordjaelland in Denmark following an explosive season.



He enjoyed a successful campaign with the four-time Champions League winners despite injury setbacks.



The former Right to Dream Academy player in his first season won double with the club, that is the Eredivisie and Dutch Cup.



Speaking to Voetbal international, Kudus disclosed he is happy with the food options in the Netherlands and they are one step ahead of his previous country, Denmark.



He disclosed that he is hoping to welcome his family to the Netherlands soon, 'Then I can show them how beautiful and good it is here,



'Here they have all international dishes, in Denmark, it was mainly more local food and I was not a fan of that.'



Despite enjoying dishes in the Netherlands, he sees it as a setback in the said country with the combination of rain, wind, and cold.



'It's hard to get used to the combination of rain, wind, and cold. Not in Denmark and not here', says Kudus, who concludes positively. "Everyone is friendly and helpful."



