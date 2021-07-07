Mohammed Kudus opens up about his injury woes at Ajax last season

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed joined the club in the summer of last season and had a good start to his Ajax career.



But in his first ever champions league match in October against Liverpool, his world turned for the worst as he was stretchered off the field and spent months out injured.



He spent more than three months in rehabilitation trying to get fit coming back somewhere in March 2021.



The midfielder has for the first time opened up about his first ever serious injury since turning professional.



“That was the first major injury I had in football, and also that was the first time I had to stay out of football for a long time," he told 3Sports.



“Normally when you play week in week out, you don’t really get time for the other aspects of your life, you know you just focus on football,” he said.



He stressed how disappointed he was but was happy he made a much quicker return to feature for his team even before the end of the season.



“I was very disappointed but I’m strong religiously and I really believe in God. So everything that happened, I gave thanks to him because I believe it could have been worse,” the former Nordsjaelland star stated.



Kudus Mohammed won double in his debut season after helping Ajax to win the domestic league title and the cup.