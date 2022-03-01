Mohammed Kudus nets brace, provides beautiful assist for Ajax in thumping victory

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus put up an exquisite performance on Monday afternoon to inspire his Ajax Amsterdam outfit to record a heavy 5-1 win against Heracles Almelo in a friendly match.



The player was a substitute for the Dutch giants on Sunday when the team suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat at the hands of Go Ahead Eagles.



Today, the fit-again Black Stars attacking midfielder was handed a starting role when Ajax hosted Heracles Almelo in a friendly match in Amsterdam.



On the matchday, the youngster was a joy to watch as his twists and turns did the magic for Ajax.



At the end of a match that ended 5-1 for Ajax, Mohammed Kudus contributed with two goals and one assist.



The likes of Danilo, Jensen, and Taylor netted the other goals for the winners at the end of the friendly match.



Kudus, 21, is gradually gaining his confidence after the long injury layoff. He should soon break into the Ajax starting eleven.



Watch Mohammed Kudus’ goals in the highlights below:



