Mohammed Kudus named in UEFA Champions League team of the week

Sports News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been named in the UEFA Champions League team of the week following his eye-popping display against Rangers on Wednesday.



The 22-year-old superstar put up an eye-catching performance for the Dutch giants as they thumped Scottish giants 4-0.



The Ghana international pulled a piledriver and provided an assist as the Jews dominated to record an emphatic victory at the Johan Cruff Arena.



Kudus is in a class of his own with a world-class performance that has got the global audience enchanted.



Mohammed Kudus was named Man of the Match at the end of the game as Ajax won 4-0 in front of their fans.



The former Ghana U17 star was making his first start of the season, playing as a false striker.



However, Mohammed Kudus produced his best performance on a UEFA Champions League night.



Kudus's Ajax will travel to England to face Liverpool in the second group game at Anfield next week Tuesday.



The Ghana international will get another opportunity to show his class against Jurgen Klopp's side in Anfield next week.



