Mohammed Kudus named in Ajax's first Champions League against Rangers

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, will be making his first start for Ajax FC in the 2022/2023 season on the opening day of the UEFA Champions League.



The Ghanaian wonderkid, who has struggled for playing time, will be leading the attack for Ajax in their opening Champions League game against Scottish giants Rangers.



Kudus will be leading the Ajax attack against Rangers alongside Steven Bergwijn and captain Dusan Tadic.



Ajax haven't lost a game in their opening six games of the season and will want to have a perfect start to the new Champions League season at the Johan Cruijff Arena.



The duct giants have scored 16 goals and conceded 3 in their opening 5 games.



Below is Ajax's starting eleven against Rangers:



