Mohammed Kudus move to Everton in limbo - Reports

Sports News of Sunday, 21 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Everton’s pursuit of Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is in limbo as Ajax are unwilling to release the midfielder in this transfer window.



The Toffees have identified the former Nordsjaelland midfielder to boost their squad this summer transfer window.



Kudus has received interest from clubs in Europe and has been linked with a move away from Ajax in search of more play time as the World Cup draws nearer.



The 21-year-old has been in fine form in pre-season with four goals in four games but has failed to break into the first team under coach Alfred Schreuder since the start of the season despite being the club's most impressive player in the pre-season.



The Ghana international has made only two appearances all as a substitute in the second half for Ajax this campaign.



With the World Cup coming up in a few months, the Ghana star is frustrated and wants out of Ajax in search of more playing time.



However, Dutch news outlets are reporting that Ajax are unwilling to release unhappy Kudus in this window.



The Dutch giants are yet to also receive an official offer for Kudus from the interested clubs.



With the 2022 World Cup looming, Ghana's talented playmaker does not want to risk his starting place in the Black Stars squad which led to his decision to demand the move.



The Ghanaian midfielder joined Ajax from the Danish side Nordsjaelland in the summer of 2020 for nine million Euros.



The attacking midfielder had a blistering start to his career at Ajax commanding first-team place until an injury in his opening UEFA Champions League match against Liverpool stalled his progress.