Mohammed Kudus models in new Ajax home jersey for next season

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus is gearing up for the 2021/2022 football season after posing in the new classic home jersey of Ajax.



The youngster joined the Dutch Eredivisie club from FC Nordsjaelland last summer and managed to make quite the impression.



While injuries hampered his progress and impact, Mohammed Kudus had a strong finish to the campaign and is now looking forward to excelling in the upcoming season.



In pictures posted on the Twitter page of Ajax, Mohammed Kudus is one of a few players selected to model in the new home jersey of the club.



Details of the new Classic Ajax home jersey;



After such an unreal season, this historical logo will be back on the home jersey, in what is a one-off tribute to the fans.



Suiting the classic theme, during national games the Ajax will only play with numbers on the back and no names.



In European matches the team will play with full names & numbers, in accordance with the UEFA guidelines.