Mohammed Kudus misses Ajax opening league match against NEC

Sports News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ajax FC opens the new season of the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday night without Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus.



The Ghana midfielder is missing from the selection of coach Erik ten Hag for Saturday evening's home game against NEC.



The return of Kudus is taking longer as Ajax was hoping he would be fit for their opening league match of the season.



The Ghanaian suffered an ankle injury in pre-season preparation which has forced him out of action.



"That is incredibly unfortunate," said Ten Hag, the coach of the Dutch giants.



"He was doing very well. I don't know when he will be back. I always think he can join training again, but then it is disappointing again."



Kudus has been called into Ghana's national team for next month's 2022 World Cup qualifier.