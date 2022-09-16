Mohammed Kudus labels Liverpool’s Anfield as one of the fiercest grounds to play football

Sports News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus says Anfield is one of the fiercest grounds to play at.



The Black Stars poster boy started for Ajax on Tuesday when the Dutch Eredivisie giants played as a guest to the English Premier League side in the Uefa Champions League.



After the game, Mohammed Kudus who had a good game has extended his appreciation to the travelling fans.



In a Tweet, the forward says Anfield is one of the fiercest grounds to play football.



“Love to the ❌❌❌ fans who cheered us at one of the fiercest grounds to play at. We could’ve done better but will come good in performances & results next games. We are Ajax,” Mohammed Kudus has said in a Tweet.



On the matchday against Liverpool, Mohammed Kudus scored the only consolation goal for Ajax in a 2-1 defeat.



